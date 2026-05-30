Dua Lipa’s Lavish 3-Day Sicilian Wedding Revealed

Pop superstar Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are just days away from saying “I do” in what insiders are calling a “true fairytale wedding” in Sicily, Italy.

From Intimate to Extravagant

The couple, who announced their engagement in June 2025, originally planned a small, private ceremony. But those plans have since ballooned into a massive, three-day celebration starting next week. Guests are expected to fly out on Thursday for a multi-event extravaganza spanning several luxury venues across Sicily.

“Dua and Callum are both ecstatic that they’re finally getting married. They’re head over heels for each other,” a source told The Sun. “The original plan was for an intimate wedding, but it is now going to be a massive, luxurious affair across three days”.

The exact locations are being kept under wraps due to security concerns, as fans are desperate to catch a glimpse of the pair. But reports strongly link the festivities to Palermo’s iconic Villa Igiea, a historic Art Nouveau hotel overlooking the Gulf of Palermo. The five-star Rocco Forte property, founded in 1900, has hosted royalty and Hollywood stars like Sophia Loren.

An entire floor of suites has reportedly been booked for international guests, with the hotel reserved for a full week.

A Star-Studded Guest List

While the couple wants to keep numbers “strictly to their nearest and dearest,” the guest list still reads like an awards show.

Showbiz pals including Charli XCX and Tove Lo are confirmed to attend. There are also whispers that Sir Elton John, who collaborated with Dua on 2021’s “Cold Heart,” could take the stage for a surprise performance.

Other rumored attendees include Olivia Dean, Mark Ronson, Donatella Versace, and Blackpink’s Rosé, though sources say “some people who thought they’d get a plus one have been told they won’t be able to”.

Inspired by Italy

The couple’s love for Sicily isn’t new. They visited Palermo together in summer 2025, touring the Palatine Chapel, Cathedral, and Santa Caterina, and sailing at sunset.

Dua later posted photos with the caption, “Palermo in my heart”. She also attended Charli XCX’s Sicilian wedding last year, which reportedly inspired her to “push the boat out” for her own Italian celebrations.

Pre-Wedding Prep

To get ready for the big day, Dua and Callum have been doing daily workouts at London’s exclusive 180 House members’ club. “Dua has been telling friends she cannot wait to walk down the aisle,” the insider added.

The wedding cements Dua, 30, and Callum, 36, as one of entertainment’s top power couples.

She’s selling out stadiums worldwide; he’s a frontrunner to be the next James Bond. The couple began dating in early 2024 and confirmed their engagement to British Vogue, with Dua saying, “This decision to grow old together… be best friends forever, it’s a really special feeling”.

While earlier reports suggested a September 2026 date, multiple outlets now claim the ceremony is happening next week, with Dua set to be “a married woman by the time she turns 31 in August”.

One thing’s clear: after a whirlwind romance and a year-long engagement, their Sicilian “I do” is set to be the wedding of the summer.