Dua Lipa’s 'passport photo' goes viral; here is the truth

A significant portion of followers are still fascinated with a viral photo of singer Dua Lipa, assuming the star used it for her passport.

Nearly nine million people viewed a photo on a single X post in July 2025 that claimed to be Dua Lipa’s passport photo.

The photo went viral because most social media users wondered, “Why don’t other people look their best in photos taken for official documents”

On the other side, the majority of individuals are ignorant that the popular image is not the passport photo of Dua Lipa.

However, the picture was apparently taken for a fashion show and published on social media with several other models.

Moreover, in August 2025, the pop star was granted Kosovo citizenship. She stated that it “feels like my two sides are now one” after getting citizenship.

For the unknown, Dua Lipa was raised in London by Kosovan-Albanian parents, and she briefly resided in Pristina from the age of 11 when her parents returned after Kosovo got independence.

Earlier on Sunday, Dua Lipa and her fiancé Callum Turner exuded charm and romance over the weekend as they attended Rosalía’s listening party for her new album “LUX” in New York City.

The couple enjoyed their night out and was later spotted leaving The Weyline in Brooklyn, walking arm in arm.

The 30-year-old pop legend appeared in high spirit as she turned heads in a stylish snake print long jacket.

Dua Lipa styled her stunning jacket with a black outfit and matching boots while for her dark tresses, she opted for loose curls.

The One Kiss hitmaker accessorized her outfit of the day with chunky gold drop earrings and matching black bag.