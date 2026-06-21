Dua Lipa’s Sicily couture wedding dress dazzles with 480,000 beads and 25,000 feathers

Dua Lipa finally spills the “years in the making” details of her couture wedding dress. This time around, she shares intimately curated photos from the “little Versailles” villa, which her and now-husband Callum Turner, booked for their three-day Sicily wedding celebration.

The Dress: Chanel Haute Couture by Matthieu Blazy + 480,000 Beads

For her June 6, 2026 ceremony on this 18th-century villa, Lipa tapped Chanel Haute Couture designer, Matthieu Blazy – it’s also Blazy’s very first haute couture wedding dress, and the designer made it for a close friend of the fashion house.

White, crystal and feather-embellished gown had a plunging halter neckline, open back and a dramatic 2m train. Gown has been crafted within the French Houses atelier in 31 Rue Cambon, and consist of no fewer than 480,000 meticulously placed hand-sewn beads worked on by Atelier Montex, illusionistic jewelry, consisting of trompe l’œil designs, took 1,155 hours of needlework at Lesage and the veil made from a number of 25,000 handmade feathers delicately placed by Lemari. Total working time of 4,000+ hours for the dress to come to fruition.

The Veil: Six-Meters and a >3,000-Hour Make

Her six-meter-long tulle veil had also been heavily hand-embroidered, and features beads, feathers, and a scatter of hand-cut organza appliques illustrating “poetic imagery of birds and flowers”.

Chanel has shared that 3,000-plus working hours from Maisons d’art Atelier Montex and Lemari, contributed to the delicate piece of fabric. Lipa complimented the ensemble with an ornate feather-adorned hair headpiece and custom white satin pumps from Massaro, meanwhile the groom donned a tailored black Louis Vuitton tuxedo complete with satin lapels and a red floral Bouttonire.

The Wedding: A Day In London and Three Days In Sicily

The couple actually tied the knot at a private civil ceremony in a small room within the London Old Marylebone Town Hall on May 31st, 2026 (when the bride wore custom Schiaparelli). Three days later (June 5th), they celebrated in Bagheria, near Palermo, within Villa Valguarnera’s “little Versailles”, 18th-century building, alongside approximately 200 to 300 attendees, which included Elton John, Charli XCX, Donatella Versace and many more A-listers.

Photographer David Sims captured all the photos, sharing them alongside Lipa’s caption: “Mr & Mrs” to document how he saw them, as they embrace underneath her veil as well as embrace the floor of the venue’s dance space.

The Bottega Pre-Wedding Getaway

But for a casual welcome party prior, she stepped out in something a little more unconventional for any impending bride. Lipa ditched the wedding attire for a custom, open back ivory Bottega Veneta halter-dress, styled with an embellished feathered train, by stylist Louise Trotter, whom Lipa has called a personal friend since her time with Bottega Veneta.

The Designer: How Matthieu Blazy and Chanel Collided

Having worked with Blazy previously when she wore one of his designs for her birthday dress while working at Bottega Veneta and also attend his Chanel debut just this month, Lipa has maintained a special connection. Earlier this year she was the face of Chanel’s ’25’ bag.