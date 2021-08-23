Dua Malik welcomes her third child, a baby boy

Singer Dua Malik, who is sister to Humaima Malick and Feroze Khan, has welcomed her third child with husband Sohail Haider.

Dua Malik was blessed with a baby boy over the weekend and shared the news with her followers in an Instagram story simply saying, “Blessed with a baby boy.”

Dua’s sister, actor Humaima Malick also took to her own Instagram stories to share the happy news, with a post congratulating her sister on the arrival of her new bundle of joy.

“Mubarak Mubarak Mubarak (Congratulations). Alhamdulillah, my sister @duamalik was blessed with a baby boy. Another beautiful addition to our family.”

Humaima then went on to tag the couple in a special shoutout: “All duas for your son @duamalik @sohailhaider,” followed by an emoji ‘It’s a boy!”

Dua Malik and Sohail Haider tied the knot back in 2014 and also share two other children: a son and a daughter.