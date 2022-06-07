Dua Mangi case absconder Zohaib Qureshi arrested from Kandhkot

KANDHKOT: Dua Mangi and Bisma abduction case wanted absconder, Zohaib Qureshi arrested in injured condition, after shootout with police in Kandhkot, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“The accused has been involved in kidnapping for ransom and other crimes,” police officials said.

“The police signalled a suspicious car to stop at Karampur road, but the accused opened fire at the police party,” according to police. “After an exchange of fire Zohaib Qureshi, a most wanted accused, was arrested”.

Six mobile phones and other things were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Dua Mangi Case

Karachi Police in February informed an anti-terrorism court (ATC) that the CNIC of Zohaib Qureshi, who escaped from police custody, has been blocked.

The police officials submitted the report regarding the escape of Zohaib Qureshi and measures taken to apprehend him during the proceeding.

His Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) has been blocked and his name is placed at the Exit Control List (ECL).

Zohaib Qureshi was fled from City Court police custody on January 27.

The court had issued non-bailable warrants for Zohaib Qreshi in high profile Dua Mangi and Bisma kidnapping cases.

