KARACHI, July 23: CCTV footage has surfaced in the murder case of a young girl in Karachi’s Manora area, while the main suspect was later killed in a police encounter, ARY News reported.

Police suspect the child was abducted before being murdered. According to investigators, CCTV footage allegedly shows the suspect carrying a sack believed to contain the victim’s body. The footage is being examined as part of the investigation.

The body of the six-year-old girl was found in bushes in Karachi’s Mauripur area after she had gone missing. Police shifted the body to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

According to the victim’s family, Dua left her home to buy an item from a nearby shop but never returned.

In the latest development, police said the suspect was killed during an encounter within the limits of Jackson police station.

According to police, the operation was launched with the help of CCTV footage and other evidence collected during the investigation. The suspect allegedly opened fire after seeing police officers, prompting them to return fire.

The suspect was injured in the exchange of fire and later died during treatment, police said.

Earlier, SSP Keamari Singhar Malik had formed a special investigation team to trace those involved in Dua’s abduction and murder. Further investigation into the case is underway.