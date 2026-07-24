Dua murder case: Police identify suspect killed in encounter

KARACHI, July 24: Police have identified the suspect killed in an encounter in connection with the murder of a seven-year-old Dua in Karachi, saying he was the victim’s neighbour, ARY News reported.

According to police, the suspect was identified as 21-year-old Babu, a resident of Baba Bhit Island.

Investigators alleged that the suspect sexually assaulted the child on Baba Bhit Island before killing her.

Police said the suspect then placed Dua’s body in a sack, transported it by boat to Mauripur and dumped it in bushes on a vacant plot.

According to investigators, CCTV footage showing the suspect carrying the sack played a key role in advancing the investigation and identifying him.

The suspect was killed in a police encounter earlier after officers tracked him using CCTV footage and other evidence. Police said he allegedly opened fire on the raiding team, prompting officers to return fire.

Meanwhile, residents of Baba Bhit Island refused to allow the suspect to be buried in either of the area’s two graveyards, police added.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Earlier, CCTV footage surfaced in the murder case of a young girl in Karachi’s Manora area, while the main suspect was later killed in a police encounter, ARY News reported.

Police suspect the child was abducted before being murdered. According to investigators, CCTV footage allegedly shows the suspect carrying a sack believed to contain the victim’s body. The footage is being examined as part of the investigation.

The body of the six-year-old girl was found in bushes in Karachi’s Mauripur area after she had gone missing. Police shifted the body to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

According to the victim’s family, Dua left her home to buy an item from a nearby shop but never returned.

In the latest development, police said the suspect was killed during an encounter within the limits of Jackson police station.

According to police, the operation was launched with the help of CCTV footage and other evidence collected during the investigation. The suspect allegedly opened fire after seeing police officers, prompting them to return fire.

The suspect was injured in the exchange of fire and later died during treatment, police said.