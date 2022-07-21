Dua Zehra case: Court grants bail to Zaheer his brother

KARACHI: The district and sessions court in Karachi on Thursday granted bail to Zaheer, husband of Dua Zehra, the teenager abducted from Karachi in April and his brother, Shabir, ARY News reported.

Fearing arrest in Dua Zehra case, Zaheer and Shabir had filed a pre-arrest bail plea in the district and sessions court. The court after hearing arguments from both sides granted bail to Zaheer and Shabir.

Both were ordered to submit Rs100,000 as surety bonds. The police have been ordered to produce both the accused before the court on July 25.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh High Court (SHC) reserved its decision over a petition for the recovery of Dua Zehra.

Read more: SHC RESERVES VERDICT ON PETITION FOR RECOVERY OF DUA ZEHRA

A bench of the high court comprising of Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro, will announce the verdict today.

Earlier, the lawyers of Sindh and the federal government backed the plea for shifting Dua Zehra to Karachi. “The case has been under the hearing of court in Karachi, the girl should be shifted to Karachi under the state custody,” government counsel told the court.

Police produced accused Zaheer in the court for hearing.

Comments