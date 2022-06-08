Dua Zehra case: Father challenges age verification report in court

Karachi: The medical report verifying the age of Dua Zehra, presented in the Sindh High Court today, has been challenged by his father’s lawyer, ARY News reported.

According to the reports, Dua Zehra’s age is 16-17 years old.

However, Dua’s father has rejected the results of the report saying that the NADRA record is enough evidence of Dua’s age. His lawyer Altaf Khoso challenged the report in SHC claiming the bone density test is not a fool proof way to determine age.

The reports had indicated that Dua Zehra is 16 to 17 years old while her parents claim that her age is 14 years. However, Dua Zerha had claimed before the court that she is over 18 years of age.

According to the Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), multiple tests including the bone were conducted in the Civil Hospital Karachi to verify Dua’s real age.

The court would examine the medical reports and decide whether the girl’s nikkah was legitimate or illegal.

It is pertinent to mention that the legal age for a girl to get married in Sindh is 18 but the age limit is 16 in Punjab. Dua married Lahore resident Zaheer Ahmed in Lahore after running away from her house in May.

Also Read:Dua Zehra’s father objects to medical test verifying her age

The court had sent her to a shelter home, ordering medical tests to determine her age.

Comments