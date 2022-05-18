Dua Zehra case: One witness, nikkah solemnizer arrested from Lahore

Lahore: One witness and nikkah solemnizer of Karachi resident girl Dua Zehra nikkah have been arrested from Lahore, ARY News reported.

The witness in Dua Zehra’s nikkah with a Lahore resident boy has been arrested from Lahore and is to be transferred to Karachi and handed over to Anti Violent Crime Cell.

However, the nikkah solomnizer of Dua Zehra’s marriage Hafiz Ghulam Mustafa has also been arrested from Lahore. According to details, Ghulam Mustafa is a resident of the Hassan market, New Samanabad Lahore.

Dua Zehra on Sunday had shared a video claiming that the Sindh and Punjab Police are trying to threaten and harass her.

“I had informed my parents through a letter regarding the motive behind leaving home and where I was travelling to,” she said and added that her parents told lies regarding the matter from day one.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the SSP of District East and SHO Al-Falah Police Station to produce Dua Zehra in court in the next hearing.

A two-member bench of SHC headed by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro heard Dua’s father’s petition seeking the recovery of a teenage girl, who had gone missing from her Karachi home and later surfaced in Punjab.

The court also directed the respondents as well as the prosecutor general Sindh to file comments till May 19.

