Dua Zehra case: Parents get custody of Karachi girl

KARACHI: A latest development has emerged in Dua Zehra case in which the family court has directed to hand over the custody of the girl to her parents, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A hearing was held in the family court in Karachi regarding the father’s request to hand over his daughter to her permanent parents.

The court ordered that the girl’s custody be given to her parents, who are required to deposit a bond of Rs 200,000.

The court ruled that the girl will stay with her parents until she reaches adulthood, emphasizing the importance of the child’s welfare.

The parents are responsible for her needs, including education and food, and must present her in court whenever required.

The court noted that the girl willingly agreed to go with her parents and that Zaheer Ahmed failed to prove any mistreatment.

Records showed that the parents made significant efforts to ensure the girl’s safety.

Earlier to this, the Sindh High Court had previously decided to grant temporary custody to the parents. The court then disposed of the father’s request for permanent custody.