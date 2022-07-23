Lahore court orders transferring Dua Zehra to Karachi

LAHORE: A local court in Lahore has ordered to send Dua Zehra to Karachi while announcing its verdict in a case related to transferring the girl to the Child Protection Bureau (CPB).

The district katchehri announced its verdict in a plea related to transferring Dua Zehra to the Child Protection Bureau (CPB) instead of keeping her at Dar-ul-Aman.

Judicial magistrate Rizwan Ahmed announced the reserved verdict today. The lawyers of the plaintiff, Dua Zehra’s father Mehdi Ali Kazmi, including Ahmed Sher Jatt and Fahad Siddiqui appeared in the hearing.

The plaintiff’s lawyer argued before the Lahore court that the plea for a third medical test of Dua Zehra for determining her age. The lawyer said that the divisional bench of the high court had given its verdict regarding her age. He added that the local court has no powers to issue orders in this regard.

The lawyer said that a medical board in Karachi conducted the medical examination of Zehra for determining her age and she was declared a minor.

Earlier in the day, Kazmi demanded the court shift Dua Zehra to the Child Protection Bureau (CPB) rather than Dar-ul-Aman.

Mehdi Kazmi’s lawyer pled in Judicial Majestrate Rizwan Ahmed’s court that the girl is underage so she should be transferred to Child Protection Bureau rather than Dar-ul-Amaan.

The lawyer Fahad Siddiqui claimed that under the Sindh High Court’s decision the girl should be moved to Child Protection Bureau.

Meanwhile, Sindh police also arrived at the court to take Zehra to Karachi and urged the court to permit the girl’s transfer to Karachi.

The Judicial Majegtrate forwarded Sindh police’s application to the sessions court for marking. The hearing was adjourned for some time.

