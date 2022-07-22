Karachi court orders concerned authorities to produce Dua Zehra

KARACHI: The court has accepted the plea of Dua Zehra’s mother and orders the concerned authorities to produce the girl on August 1, ARY News reported on Friday.

A local court in Karachi heard the petition of Dua Zehra’s mother for her recovery. The petitioner said that the abduction case of girl was being heard at a court and the case is likely to be proceeded under child marriages restraint act.

The court accepted the plea of Zehra’s mother and ordered to produce the girl on August 1.

Yesterday, the Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered to transfer Dua Zehra — the teenager who had mysteriously disappeared from Karachi in April — to Karachi.

The court reserved its verdict on a plea filed by Dua Zehra’s father Mehdi Kazmi, accusing the young man of kidnapping the girl from her house in Karachi’s Alfalah neighbourhood.

A two-member bench of the SHC, headed by Justice Iqbal Kalhoro, announced the verdict. The court in its verdict said the case is under trial in Karachi and Dua Zehra, a major respondent in the case, should be present in the port city.

The SHC in its observation said it looks like Dua is not happy with her husband Zaheer Ahmed and afraid of his parents and decided to live in a shelter home.

The decision regarding the kidnapping of Dua will be decided by the trial court, the SHC said in its verdict.

Earlier, the lawyers of Sindh and federal government backed the plea for shifting Dua Zehra to Karachi. “The case has been under the hearing of court in Karachi, the girl should be shifted to Karachi under the state custody,” government counsel told the court.

