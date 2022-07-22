Dua Zehra case: Zaheer moves SHC for CNIC restoration

KARACHI: Dua Zahra’s husband Zaheer Ahmed has approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) for the restoration of his bank account and Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the hearing was conducted on the plea of Zaheer Ahmed.

In the petition submitted with SHC, Zaheer stated that he along with his brother Shabir are facing a trial of Dua Zehra case in Karachi therefore their bank accounts should be unfrozen.

The petition further said that the Sindh Home Department, IG Sindh and others should be ordered to provide security to Zaheer and Shabbir.

Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro told the court that the court order expired when the minor girl was recovered, on which Aamir Niaz advocate said that the main accused has surrendered before the court.

Read more: SHC orders to shift Dua Zehra to Karachi

In today’s hearing, Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro remarked that where is the main suspect in the case? On which the lawyer of the accused said that the accused had surrendered in the concerned court and obtained bail.

Amir Niaz Advocate said that in view of security concerns, the orders should be passed to provide security to Zaheer.

Later, the court issued notices to the federal government, provincial government, IG Sindh and others and asked the parties to respond on July 29.

It should be remembered that the Sindh High Court had ordered the freezing of the identity cards and bank accounts of the accused due to the non-recovery of Dua Zehra.

Comments