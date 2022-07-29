Dua Zehra’s husband, in-laws get relief from SHC

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday gave a major relief to the Zaheer Ahmed, the husband of Dua Zehra, and her in-laws after it ordered to unblock their NICs and bank accounts, ARY NEWS reported.

The court during a hearing to unfreeze bank accounts and return NICs of Zaheer Ahmed and his family members remarked that Dua Zehra has been recovered and there is no justification to further block access of the family to their back accounts and identity cards.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dua Zahra’s husband Zaheer Ahmed has approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) for the restoration of his bank account and Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

The hearing was conducted on the plea of Zaheer Ahmed who stated before the SHC that he along with his brother Shabir are facing a trial of Dua Zehra case in Karachi therefore their bank accounts should be unfrozen.

The petition further said that the Sindh Home Department, IG Sindh and others should be ordered to provide security to Zaheer and Shabbir.

Later, the court issued notices to the federal government, provincial government, IG Sindh and others and asked the parties to respond on July 29.

It should be remembered that the Sindh High Court had ordered the freezing of the identity cards and bank accounts of the accused due to the non-recovery of Dua Zehra.

