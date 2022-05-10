Dua Zehra: SHC issues notice to husband on teenager’s alleged abduction

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday issued notices to Dua Zehra’s husband Zaheer Ahmed, Home Department, IG Sindh, SSP East, SHO Al-Falah Police Station in teenage girl’s alleged abduction and early marriage case, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench of SHC headed by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro heard Dua Zehra’s petition and issued notices to respondents in Dua Zehra’s alleged abduction case.

At the outset of today’s hearing, the counsel for a petitioner told the court that the teenage girl parents wanted to meet Dua and an abduction case had been registered against her husband Zaheer Ahmed.

He further told court that the parents of Dua Zehra still don’t know the whereabouts of the teenage girl and getting information on her daughter from social media.

To this, the Sindh High Court (SHC) issued notices to husband Zaheer Ahmed, Home Department, IG Sindh, SSP East and adjourned the hearing till May 19.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dua Zehra’s father had filed a plea in SHC against alleged abduction of her daughter.

“My daughter was forcibly married. She should be brought to court to find out the facts,” the petition read.

Her father in his petition pleaded to the court to issue orders to the SSP East, SHO Alfalah police station and the investigation officer of the case for recovery of Dua Zehra.

He seeks the high court’s order to the investigation officer for recovery of his daughter and producing her before the court.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dua Zehra’s family had approached police, hours after she went missing from near her house in Alfalah Town in Karachi on April 16, and had appealed through a number of channels for help in finding their daughter.

Days after disappearance, police found out that Dua Zehra had married a boy named Zaheer in Lahore.

A Lahore court allowed Dua Zehra to live with her husband. The Model Town court, while issuing verdict on police’s plea to send the girl (14-year-old according to her father’s claim and 18-year-old as per her own) to Dar-ul-Aman, rejected the police request and allowed Dua Zehra to live with her husband Zaheer Ahmed.

