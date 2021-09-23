Dubai Sports Council to organise 12th Ice Warrior Challenge in October

Dubai Sports Council (DSC) announced on Thursday that the 12th Ice Warrior Challenge is set to take place on October 8.

Ice Warrior Challenge will once again take place on one of the toughest commando assault courses in Ski Dubai, with participants taking on different obstacles like monkey bar swings, tyre runs and net crawls in sub-zero temperatures.

Registration for the event is now open for all snow sports enthusiasts on https://www.premieronline.com/event/ice_warrior_12_5588. Limited spaces are available for the competition, with the last day for registration being October 5.

The event will be open to males and females aged between 15 and 60. This year’s edition will include the special ‘Ladies Only’ category and an Elite category for participants with high fitness levels and who are able to complete the course in less than 25 minutes. The rest of the participants will be divided into three mixed groups – Group A, Group B and Group C.

The Elite group will be the first to challenge the course, starting at 6:30am, followed by the three mixed groups, while the ‘Ladies Only’ group will start at 8:15am.

The runners will start in socially-distanced groups of five, and timed individually. All participants will have to be ready with their race number pinned to the front of their jerseys or jackets, and timing chips wrapped around their ankles, no later than 15 minutes before the scheduled start of their category.

Participants who complete the challenge will receive a medal and a souvenir Ice Warrior t-shirt after returning their timing chip at the finish line.

The 12th edition of the Ice Warrior Challenge is being organised under the framework of Dubai Sports Council’s plan to popularise snow sports in Dubai, in cooperation with Ski Dubai, and provide all the necessary means for its growth and development.

Under this framework, Ski Dubai has hosted a number of events recently, including the 2nd DXB Snow Run and the world’s first indoor edition of Red Bull Jump & Freeze on 9 July this year.

Ski Dubai is going to be a busy venue this season with more than a dozen events taking place in the coming period, including international tournaments like the FIS Freestyle Ski Slopestyle competition on 3-4 November; the FIS-ENL Alpine Slalom on 10-11 November; and the Para Alpine Asian Cup – Slalom on 10-11 November; as well as the UAE Alpine Ski Championship and the UAE National Ski and Snowboard Freestyle Championship.