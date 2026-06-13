Dubai announces free parking, metro, tram and bus timings

DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced revised operating hours for its services during the Hijri New Year 1448 holiday on Monday, June 15.

Public parking across Dubai will be free on the holiday, except for multi-storey parking facilities. Regular parking fees will resume on Tuesday, June 16.

All RTA Customer Happiness Centres will remain closed on Monday. However, customers will still be able to access services through the Customer Happiness Centre in Umm Ramool and Smart Kiosks located in Deira, Al Barsha, Al Tawar, Al Kifaf and the RTA Headquarters, which will continue to operate around the clock as usual.

All the vehicle testing centres will also remain closed on Monday.

Metro and tram timings

Dubai Metro services on both the Red and Green Lines will run from 5am until midnight on Monday.

Dubai Tram services will operate from 6am until 1am the following day.

Public buses

Passengers using public buses are advised to check the S’hail app for updated holiday schedules.

The RTA also announced that Bus Route E100, which normally operates between Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and Abu Dhabi, will be suspended from June 13 to 15.

Passengers heading to Abu Dhabi during this period can use Route E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station instead.

Dubai announces Islamic New Year holiday

What’s Hijri New Year

The Hijri New Year holiday marks the beginning of the Islamic year and is observed as a public holiday across the UAE.

Authorities have urged residents and visitors to plan their journeys in advance and check service timings before travelling to avoid inconvenience.