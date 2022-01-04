Dubai’s Bus on Demand service records phenomenal growth

The Bus-on-Demand service of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recorded huge growth in the number of commuters on board these buses.

Statistics reveal that 603,052 riders used this service from the time of launch in February 2020 until the end of 2021.

The service recorded a significant increase in ridership numbers, where 428,377 riders have used this service in 2021, compared to 174,675 in 2020.

Adil Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency, RTA said, “This service has seen an exceptional surge in demand, especially as it covers vital areas in Dubai. It also passes across several metro and tram stations, which also enhances the integration of public transport and eases the movement of commuters to their destinations safely and smoothly. The service clocked a satisfaction rating of 86%. It contributes to the integration of public transport services with the first and last mile, ease accessibility and save the waiting time of commuters.

“Currently there are 13 minibuses deployed to run the service at Al Barsha, International City, Dubai Silicon Oasis and the Academic City. These buses offer convenient and smooth services befitting the needs of riders. They are very accessible as they travel on flexible routes to serve the needs of certain categories. The underlying strategy of the initiative is to serve the low-demand areas and reduce operational costs thanks to fixed service timetables,” explained Shakri.

“Other benefits of the service relate to riders, operation and the environment. As these buses reduce the walking distance and the waiting time of customers besides improving their experience, thanks to the deployment of high-quality buses. As for operation, the bus is smaller, uses less amount of fuel and has low rates of kilometres wasted, thanks to the smart scheduling of the service. Environmentally, the initiative reduces carbon emissions and cuts the journeys by private vehicles in the areas covered,” he added.

The on-demand bus service is run via the smart app: Dubai Bus on Demand available at Apple Store and Google Play for smartphones and devices.

These 10-seater buses shuttle over flexible routes and timetables. Additionally, bus drivers can communicate with the service requesters through the app to reach the nearest point of their assembly.

