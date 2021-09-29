Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships

Dubai CommerCity, the first and leading e-commerce free zone in the region, has announced three major partnerships with Mantiki, Network International and GBM, during the first day of Seamless Middle East event.

The announcement was made as part of the keynote presentation of DeVere Forster, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai CommerCity.

Dubai CommerCity, a joint venture between Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority (DAFZA) and the property developer Wasl, aims to support sustainable economic growth and economic diversification through e-commerce. The free zone’s partnerships aim to provide customers with tailored access to e-commerce solutions and services and enhance its e-commerce offerings through providing ‘e-commerce as a service’. The partnerships with Network International, Mantiki and GBM will provide e-commerce business support services.

Amna Lootah, Assistant Director General of the Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority (DAFZA) and Board Member at Dubai CommerCity, said: “Dubai CommerCity has been successful in establishing its position as the leading e-commerce free zone in the region in a record time. The free zone plays a major role in in cementing Dubai’s position as a global e-commerce hub through offering a unique value proposition to enable the growth of e-commerce businesses in the region. This includes world-class services, facilities, and infrastructure, a strategic location in close proximity to Dubai International Airport, as well as partnerships with global names in logistics and e-commerce who will contribute to boosting the e-commerce market in the region.”

DeVere Forster, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai CommerCity, said: “We are delighted to be taking part at Seamless Middle East and supporting the event as a Title sponsor. Seamless Middle East provides a platform which enables us to share our knowledge and specialised expertise in e-commerce to support the industry’s growth. We were also proud to announce three major partnerships with Mantiki, Network International and GBM as part of the event, which will enhance our e-commerce services and support us in providing e-commerce businesses with the ideal ecosystem to support their growth and expand their brand in the region.”

Network International provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions in the Middle East. Operating for over 25 years, the company has become the leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region and the largest acquirer in the UAE.

Dubai CommerCity is the first and leading free zone dedicated exclusively to e-commerce. With an area covering 2.1 million square feet and an investment of around $1 billion, it is uniquely designed to support new and existing e-commerce businesses across the MENA region. Dubai CommerCity includes state-of-the-art offices, as well as warehousing and last-mile delivery services. With its world-class infrastructure, the free zone provides flexible office sizes and scalable fulfilment centres, which offer various dedicated solutions for e-commerce businesses.

