Dubai installs over two million electricity and water smart meters

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced that it has installed more than 2 million electricity and water smart meters in Dubai.

This is part of DEWA’s efforts to develop a state-of-the-art digital infrastructure according to the highest international standards. Smart meters increase efficiency and reduce consumption, as well as enable customers to monitor their consumption anytime and anywhere.

DEWA has also started operating the Smart Meters Analysis and Diagnosis Centre, where smart meters are read and monitored remotely every 15 minutes.

Smart meters help customers benefit from the Smart Living initiative launched by DEWA. This year, the initiative received the Hamdan bin Mohammed Program for Government Services Flag 2020.

It helps customers monitor their consumption independently, simply by logging into their DEWA accounts on the website or smart app, check their data dashboard to monitor consumption, know more about residential customer tariff slabs, get conservation tips, and develop their conservation plans. Customers also benefit from the ‘My Sustainable Living’ programme, which has a positive impact on customers who can compare their consumption with similar homes.

Customers can also make use of ‘DEWA Store’ offers to purchase energy and water-saving devices.

“In line with the directives of the wise leadership, we work at DEWA to provide an advanced infrastructure for facility and services management through smart and connected systems that use Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI); Blockchain; Internet of Things (IoT) and others. We have an integrated strategy for smart grids with investments up to AED 7 billion that will be completed in the short, medium, and long-term until 2035. The strategy includes different programmes such as Advanced Metering Infrastructure for Electricity, Advanced Metering Infrastructure for Water, Asset Management, and Big Data, among others.

DEWA launched the ‘Smart Applications through Smart Meters and Grids’ initiative to support the Smart Dubai initiative to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world. In addition to their role in smart transformation, operational efficiency and reducing water losses, smart meters provide many benefits to customers and help them monitor, manage, and control their consumption proactively and digitally without the need to contact DEWA. This contributes to reducing consumption and sustainability of resources,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.