Dubai Digital’s first meeting discusses plans for Dubai’s digital transformation

Dubai Digital Authority (DDA) has held the first meeting with the four affiliated entities under its umbrella to discuss the unified vision for Dubai’s comprehensive digital transformation.

Hosted at the Dubai Statistics Centre, the meeting, chaired by Hamad Al Mansoori, Director-General of DDA, was attended by Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Director-General of the Dubai Electronic Security Centre; Arif Obaid Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Dubai Statistics Centre; Younus Al Nasser, CEO of Dubai Data Establishment, and Wesam Lootah, CEO of Smart Dubai Government Establishment.

During the meeting, the representatives discussed the framework of DDA and its entities during the next phase, and the mechanisms for digitalising life in Dubai through providing an integrated and innovative smart services ecosystem that would contribute to building a pioneering digital economy for the emirate.

The framework aims to create a secure digital environment by establishing cybersecurity to protect data, information systems and the communication network, thereby preserving the wealth of data that Dubai has achieved over the years. Ultimately, the framework has the goal of ensuring the happiness and well-being of members of our society through the use of digital technologies.

The meeting also discussed the importance of partnership with various institutions and companies working in the field of technology, as well as with academic institutions in the emirate, with collaboration being an important pillar of DDA to ensure integration in the plans to make Dubai a fully digital city.

Al Mansoori confirmed that the four entities of the authority will work together and in line with Dubai’s strategy to accelerate the rate of digitialisation. He affirmed that they will collaborate to meet the visions and aspirations of our wise leadership and ensure the transition of Dubai into a globally leading digital hub, by adopting innovation and best practices and by providing a safe environment for all systems and tools that support this transformation.

Al Mansoori explained that the authority is currently working on developing its strategies and digital projects to ensure high efficiency in government performance, enabling government agencies to automate their internal and external operations, as well as services and activities, thus enhancing people’s confidence and dependence in Dubai’s digital services.

The meeting also saw the presentation of operational plans aimed at frameworking the strategic objectives for digitialising life in the emirate, which are to meet the needs and requirements of the new digital transformation, enhance the digital economy, qualify digital human competencies, preserve Dubai’s digital wealth and transform Dubai into a city entirely managed by smart digital transactions.