Dubai Digital Nomad Visa 2025: Requirements, benefits for Pakistani citizens

Pakistani citizens seeking to work remotely abroad now have the chance to live in the UAE through the Dubai Digital Nomad Visa. The visa allows remote workers, freelancers, and entrepreneurs to legally reside in Dubai for one year while working for a company or running a business outside the UAE.

Application Requirements for Dubai Digital Nomad Visa

To qualify for the Dubai Digital Nomad Visa, applicants must prove at least one year of employment or business activity outside the UAE, provide an official employment certificate, and show bank statements for the past three months.

The minimum monthly income required is $3,500 (around Rs 974,000). Dubai also offers a separate Virtual Working Program with a higher income requirement of $5,000 (around Rs 1.39 million).

The application fee for the Dubai Digital Nomad Visa is around $611 (around Rs 170,000), which covers processing charges, a medical examination, and an Emirates ID. Pakistani applicants can complete the entire process online.

Benefits for Pakistanis

With internet speeds averaging 235.72 Mbps and no income tax for residents, the Dubai Digital Nomad Visa presents an attractive option for Pakistani remote workers and entrepreneurs.

Dubai’s position as a global technology and startup hub also opens the door to international networking and business opportunities. Family members can also be included under the visa.

Pakistani professionals seeking to combine tax-free earnings with a modern lifestyle now have a clear pathway through Dubai’s Digital Nomad Visa programme.

