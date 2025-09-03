Oman Golden Visa 2025: Minimum investment limit for Pakistanis

MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman has announced the launch of the Oman Golden Visa 2025, a 10-year residency program for foreign nationals, including Pakistani citizens, aimed at boosting the economy under its long-term development plan, Vision 2040.

The Oman Golden Visa scheme has been designed to attract foreign investors, skilled professionals, and their families, encouraging long-term investment, job creation, and the transfer of expertise.

According to Omani officials, the initiative will support the private sector, create new employment opportunities, and provide foreign residents with greater stability under Vision 2040.

Minimum Investment Requirement

Under the program, foreign investors who bring in at least 200,000 Omani Rials (about 5.2 crore Pakistani Rupees) will be eligible for a renewable 10-year residency permit in Oman. The residency in Oman will extend not only to the main applicant but also to their spouse, children, and close relatives, with no age or number restrictions on dependents.

Mubarak bin Mohammed Al-Douhani, Director General at Oman’s Ministry of Planning, said the Golden Visa will strengthen Oman’s economy while creating new space for foreign businesses and investors.

The announcement holds particular significance for Pakistani investors and professionals, many of whom already live and work in Oman and the wider Gulf region. With this new residency option, Pakistanis now have the chance to secure long-term settlement, expand business ventures, and bring families under one visa scheme.

Oman’s Golden Visa follows similar long-term residency programs introduced by the UAE and Saudi Arabia, part of regional efforts to reduce dependence on oil and attract global capital and skilled talent.

