Dubai Expo 2020: PM directs provinces to finalize preparations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a meeting on Pakistan’s preparations for Dubai Expo 2020 to be held in October this year, ARY News reported.

The meeting briefed the prime minister about preparations being made by Pakistan for Dubai Expo 2020. PM was also briefed about the Pakistan pavilion set up with the support of the government of Pakistan and support of the corporate sector of Pakistan in the Dubai Expo.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier directed authorities concerned to focus on investment opportunities in Pakistan. He also directed representatives of all four provinces to finalize there all preparations for the upcoming expo.

وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان کی زیر صدارت دبئی میں منعقد ہونے والی ایکسپو 2020 میں پاکستان کی شرکت اور اس حوالے سے کی جانے والی تیاریوں پر جائزہ اجلاس#Expo2020Dubai pic.twitter.com/ekUP4ZW46v — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) August 23, 2021

“Showcase Pakistan’s soft image and trade in the expo,” he said while issuing directives.

The Pakistan pavilion was officially handed over to Pakistani authorities in March this year following the completion of construction works at the Expo 2020 Dubai site. The pavilion, which is located in the Opportunity District, cost $28.72 million to build and occupies 35,000 square feet.

Delayed by the COVID-19 outbreak, the UAE is now holding the Expo from October 01, 2021 to March 31, 2022 in Dubai. Around 192 countries are participating in the event, with 25 million visitors from around the world expected