Dubai Municipality has launched the ViruGenetics Lab, an advanced testing facility dedicated to detecting foodborne viruses using the latest genomic technologies, at Dubai Central Laboratory.

The first facility of its kind in the UAE, the ViruGenetics Lab has the capacity to process approximately 60 samples per day, which can be scaled up to 100 samples in emergency situations. It delivers results within record turnaround times, accelerating inspections and supporting timely, data-driven decision-making based on reliable findings.

The new facility represents a strategic addition to Dubai Central Laboratory’s portfolio in line with international best practices in food control. It also supports Dubai Municipality’s objective to develop and implement globally recognised standards for laboratory testing and calibration.

The laboratory leverages digital PCR (dPCR) technology, one of the most advanced molecular analysis methods in the world, offering exceptional precision and sensitivity in the quantitative and qualitative detection of viral pathogens. These include norovirus as well as hepatitis A and E viruses.

This technology is particularly effective in handling complex food samples, such as dairy products, seafood, juices, and fresh produce, while maintaining accuracy even in the presence of analytical inhibitors. All testing procedures are conducted in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025 standards, ensuring the highest levels of quality, efficiency, and reliability.

Commenting on the launch, Eng. Hind Mahmoud Ahmed, Director of the Dubai Central Laboratory Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “The opening of the ViruGenetics Lab is part of Dubai Municipality’s broader initiative to establish specialised laboratories equipped with the latest global technologies. This milestone underscores our dedication to consolidating Dubai’s position as a global leader in food safety and health oversight.”

The ViruGenetics Lab also serves as a scientific platform that supports collaboration with universities and research centres with the aim of developing a national database of foodborne viruses and advancing research in this critical field. It contributes to strengthening the health safety ecosystem by providing authorities with precise genetic data on viruses associated with the food chain, enabling proactive, science-based decision-making.