Dubai’s Global Village to open on October 26

DUBAI: Global Village has announced that its gates will re-open to the world on Tuesday, October 27, 2021, to operate over 167 days until April 10, 2022.

Global Village is a sprawling 1.6 million square meter destination for the whole family. Situated in the heart of Dubai, it is a one-stop shop for entertainment, shopping, dining and rides, taking you on a journey across the world, uniting cultures and creating wonder.

Despite its seasonality, Global Village welcomes around 7 million guests every season, making it the park with the 4th largest daily footfall in the world. Inherent to its cross-sectoral and diverse fabric, the theme-based park, aims to bring together extraordinary people from around the globe to inspire wonder and redefine cultural experiences.

The management has announced that interested parties can register now as final touches are made to the Season 26 master plan. Prospective partners for kiosks and food carts have until August 1, 2021, to submit their concepts and bids before the Request for Proposal (RFP) closes.

“Every year we work hand-in-hand with thousands of commercial partners and exhibitors, and this year we are particularly proud of our role in supporting the economy as well as helping to further Dubai’s positioning as both a tourist and business hub. As we look ahead to Season 26, we have much to be optimistic about. We look forward to building on last season’s accomplishments to ensure next season’s success,” said Bader Anwahi, Chief Executive Officer of the Global Village.