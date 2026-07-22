Dubai introduces flexible visit visas; here is what you need to know

DUBAI: Dubai has just launched a special ‘Dubai Invite’ programme, encouraging residents to become ambassadors, and if you are planning to participate, there are different 30-, 60- or 90-day visit visas that you can apply for.

The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai has recently promoted the single- and multiple-entry tourist visas that residents can choose from if they wish to invite friends or family members to the city.

Here is all you need to know

Dubai’s General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs has outlined how residents can apply for visit visas to invite family or friends under the city’s new Dubai Invite programme.

Residents can choose 30-, 60-, or 90-day single- or multiple-entry tourist visas, with possible extensions up to 120 days, and apply online, via the DubaiNow app, or at Amer Customer Happiness Centres.

Different visa options

These are the different visa durations that are available to residents applying for a visit visa for a family member or friend:

30 days

60 days

90 days

According to GDRFA, sponsors also have the option to extend the visa for up to 120 days.

Required documents

Before applying, make sure you have

Personal photograph of the sponsored person.

Passport of the sponsored person, which should be valid for at least six months.

Documents proving the relationship or purpose of the visit.

Any additional documents required based on the case.

How to submit the application

Applications can be submitted through:

The GDRFA website – www.gdrfad.gov.ae

The ‘DubaiNow’ app

Amer Customer Happiness Centres

Once you submit the application, along with the required documents and pay the fees for the visa you choose, the visa is processed within 48 hours.

The cost of the visa depends on the duration you apply for, and whether you choose a single- or multiple-entry visa. For a full breakdown of costs and the application process, click here.