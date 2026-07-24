Dubai lowers entry to tokenised real estate with Dh1,000 minimum

DUBAI: PRYPCO MINT, the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA)-licensed platform for tokenised real estate, has cut its minimum investment requirement from Dh2,000 to Dh1,000, lowering the entry threshold for investors seeking exposure to Dubai’s digital property market.

In a message to customers on Friday, the platform said the reduction would make ownership of real estate tokens more accessible while giving investors greater flexibility to build and diversify their portfolios.

The platform allows users to invest in fully funded properties with the potential to generate rental income and capital appreciation, while also enabling the buying and selling of property tokens on the secondary market without mandatory holding periods.

PRYPCO MINT said investors can spread their capital across multiple properties in Dubai, helping diversify risk and gain exposure to a broader range of real estate assets.

The move is part of the platform’s strategy to widen participation in the emirate’s growing tokenised property market by reducing the capital required to enter the sector.

Since Dubai launched its real estate tokenisation initiative on May 25, 2025, the Dubai Land Department has listed 10 tokenised properties through PRYPCO MINT, all of which were fully funded within record times, in some cases in less than two minutes, underscoring strong investor demand for digital real estate products.

Dubai’s real estate tokenisation programme operates under a regulatory framework developed by the Dubai Land Department in partnership with VARA, the Central Bank of the UAE and the Dubai Future Foundation through the Real Estate Sandbox initiative.