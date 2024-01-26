Dubai Municipality renovates basketball and cricket courts

Dubai Municipality and Deliveroo have jointly completed the renovation of a local cricket pitch and basketball court at the Hor Al Anz Community Playground, as part of the municipality’s focus on enhancing public facilities and developing recreational spaces for residents and visitors to improve the quality of life in the Emirate.

The initiative also bolsters Deliveroo’s efforts to offer unique experiences to both community members and its team of delivery executives.

Ahmed Al Zarouni, Director of the Department of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities, said, “Hor Al Anz Community Playground is one of Dubai’s oldest community spaces located in the heart of the city. Working with Deliveroo to renovate and enhance the basketball court and cricket field reflects our strategic focus on creating a visually captivating community with integrated facilities. The initiative advances our mission of creating public and recreational spaces that maximize community members’ sense of well-being and happiness, while also raising the standards of living in the Emirate of Dubai.”

Taghrid Oraibi, Head of Communications at Deliveroo Middle East, stated, “Working closely with Dubai Municipality, our mission was to enhance spaces in Hor Al Anz for both the community and our delivery executives, who have a shared love for cricket and basketball. Embracing art, diversity, and the dynamic spirit of Dubai, this project transforms communal areas into vibrant hubs where residents can come together, engage in play, and contribute to shared experiences. We hope we have added a special touch of joy to the community by creating these unique spaces.”

Through the renovation project, Dubai Municipality and Deliveroo combined functional and technical performance to transform public areas into iconic landmarks that reflect the spirit of the Emirate of Dubai, with a shared commitment to enhancing the well-being of the community. In celebration of the newly renovated playgrounds, a group of Deliveroo drivers also played a friendly cricket match.

Dubai Municipality has worked with international sports and entertainment companies to successfully renovate four sports courts in Dubai Gardens in 2023. In addition to making aesthetic improvements and modernising recreational spaces, the municipality plans on stepping up its efforts to deliver a unique experience for residents and visitors, as well as develop integrated communities for future generations.