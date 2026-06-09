People wishing to visit Dubai can obtain a single-entry tourist visa within 48 working hours after completing the required application procedures, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai said, highlighting efforts to simplify entry for international visitors.

One Month or Two Months Visa in Record Time

The authority said single-entry tourist visas are available for 30 or 60 days and are expected to be issued within 48 working hours once all required documents have been submitted.

Apply through accredited tour offices

In a post on its official Instagram account, the GDRFA said applicants can apply through accredited tour offices, which process applications using simplified and fast procedures designed to provide a seamless travel experience.

Documents Details

According to the authority, applicants must submit a personal photograph, a copy of a valid passport, and, for certain nationalities, a national identity card from their home country. Once the required documents are complete, the application is processed within a short period.

Initiative for a global tourism destination

The initiative forms part of Dubai’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its position as a leading global tourism destination by expanding digital services and simplifying the visitor journey from application to arrival, in line with the emirate’s rapidly growing tourism and travel sector.

Representatives of accredited tourism offices said tourist visa applications are often approved within hours after all requirements have been met, with some visitors receiving their visas in as little as two to three hours, underscoring Dubai’s drive to facilitate and accelerate entry procedures.