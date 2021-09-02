Dubai to administer third dose of Pfizer vaccine to immunocompromised

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced today that it will begin administering a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems.

Individuals who fall under the below categories and are above the age of 12 are eligible to receive the third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The eligible categories include:

• People with moderately to severely compromised immune systems

• Individuals who have an active tumor and hematologic malignancy or have recently received treatment for the same

• Recipients of a solid organ transplant or patients who have undergone Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT)

• People who suffer from a severe case of primary immunodeficiency

• Patients with advanced or untreated HIV

• Patients undergoing active treatment with agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory

The move is aimed at boosting immunity in certain immunocompromised individuals who need extra protection from COVID-19.

DHA said that as per the latest international studies, individuals who are fully vaccinated and do not have an immune disease will not need to take an additional dose of the COVID-19 for now. The Authority said that an announcement will be made in case there were any new developments.

DHA noted that in some cases, even patients suffering from immune-related diseases might not need a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Authority advised patients to first consult their treating physicians in a government or private hospital in Dubai in order to get their case assessed. If a third dose must be administered, their physicians will book the appointment for them in the same hospital.

The Authority said that citizens and residents whose residency visas are issued in Dubai but have received treatment for their conditions outside the city, will have to obtain an attested medical report approved by their treating physician in order to receive the third dose. In order to confirm their eligibility for the third dose, they will have to book a consultation appointment with a DHA family medicine doctor or request a telemedicine consultation by calling 800 342.