Dubai Police warn of burn risks from viral microwave slime trend

DUBAI: Dubai Police have warned parents and children against a dangerous social media trend involving heating “slime” in microwave ovens, following the circulation of viral videos showing children and teenagers attempting the practice.

The warning comes as summer holidays begin, a period during which children spend more time online and may be more vulnerable to imitating risky online challenges.

In a joint advisory, the Child and Women Protection Department at the General Department of Human Rights and the Cybercrime and e-Crime Prevention Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation said heating slime in a microwave can trigger chemical reactions and expose children to serious burn injuries.

Dubai Police explained that exposing slime to high temperatures causes it to expand and release hot vapours and materials that may explode or splatter when removed from the microwave. This can result in direct burns to the face, hands and other parts of the body.

Authorities also warned that the practice may damage household appliances and could even lead to small fires caused by improper use of microwave ovens.

Dubai Police stressed that the real danger of such viral videos lies in children copying them without understanding the potential consequences.

The force urged parents to play an active role in guiding their children and to discourage them from blindly imitating content shared on social media platforms.

Parents were also advised to closely monitor the online content their children consume and ensure that children do not use electrical appliances, including microwave ovens, without direct supervision.

Dubai Police encouraged families to visit the awareness platform e-Crime Hub, which provides educational content in Arabic and English on cybercrime prevention, online safety and protection from harmful viral trends.

The force concluded by emphasising the importance of promoting a culture of home safety during the summer break and encouraging children to spend their free time on safe and beneficial activities, while wishing families a safe and enjoyable summer holiday.