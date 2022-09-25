Dubai Port World chairman meets COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Sheikh Ahmed Sultan Bin Sulayem, the Chairman of the Dubai Port World – one of the largest port operators globally – called on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY News quoted ISPR Sunday.

Relief efforts in the wake of the devastating floods and all that can be done on the road to recovery for Pakistan were discussed.

Sheikh Ahmed Sultan Bin Sulayem, who had earlier today visited flood-affected areas in Sindh, made a donation of $2.5 million for the army relief fund.

He commended the relief efforts of the Pakistan Army in the flood-affected areas. He said that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and its leadership stand with the people of Pakistan in this time of distress.

The dignitary committed to raising the climate justice issue for Pakistan at the global forums.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked Sheikh Sultan for his valuable and timely support to Pakistan.

Matters of economic development in Pakistan were also discussed. Sheikh Sultan apprised the COAS Bajwa of DP World’s interest in investing further in Pakistan.

Sheikh Sultan offered to bring other donors for flood relief efforts in the days ahead. He also thanked Fakhr Alam, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, for arranging this visit and creating awareness in the UAE about the need for help in Pakistan.

