Dubai property visa guide 2026

Dubai has rolled out new measures to make it easier for foreign property investors to obtain residency, in a move aimed at broadening access to its real estate market. Gulf News reported.

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) has removed the previous minimum property value requirement of AED750,000 for sole owners applying for a two-year residence visa.

Here is a breakdown of the current property-linked residency visa options, as outlined by the DLD:

1) Two-year property investor visa (entry-level)

Under the revised rules, individual property buyers can now qualify for a two-year residency visa without a minimum property value requirement for sole owners.

However, for jointly owned properties, each investor must still hold equity of at least 400,000 dirhams to be eligible.

2) Five-year retirement visa

Dubai is also maintaining its five-year retirement visa scheme, targeted at people aged 55 and above.

Applicants can qualify through property ownership, provided they invest at least 1 million dirhams in real estate.

Other requirements include financial savings of at least 1 million dirhams or a steady annual income of no less than 240,000 dirhams. The visa is renewable and allows retirees to remain in the UAE long term.

3.10-year Golden Visa (property investor route)

The Golden Visa remains the most popular option for investors, offering maximum flexibility and long-term security.

Minimum investment: Dh2 million. This can be a single property or a portfolio of multiple properties totaling this amount.

Eligible property types:

Ready properties

Off-plan properties

Mortgaged properties (subject to conditions)

Exclusive benefits:

No local sponsor or employer required.

Unlike other visas, there is no minimum stay requirement; your residency remains valid even if you stay outside the UAE for more than six months.

Sponsor your spouse, children (regardless of age), and domestic staff (up to 3).