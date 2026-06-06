Dubai readies air-conditioned rest areas for delivery bike riders

DUBAI: The city’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has confirmed the full operational readiness of air-conditioned rest areas for delivery riders during summer season.

According to Dubai Media Office, every rest area features an air-conditioned space equipped with water dispensers and mobile phone charging stations.

Depending on location, each facility accommodates approximately 10 riders at a time and includes dedicated parking spaces for delivery motorcycles, alongside additional amenities tailored to riders’ daily needs.

Maintenance and preparatory works have been completed across all air-conditioned rest areas designated for delivery riders, totalling approximately 40 facilities across key areas in Dubai, including Hessa Street, Al Khawaneej, Al Barsha, Al Satwa, Oud Maitha, Al Karama, and Arjan.

Site selection was informed by operational data and a comprehensive study of the highest-demand delivery zones, conducted in coordination with delivery companies. The initiative reflects RTA’s commitment to providing a purpose-built environment that enables delivery riders to perform their work effectively and safely, particularly in light of the sector’s significant growth in recent years, driven by rising public demand for delivery services.

“Traffic safety remains RTA’s highest priority, in line with our ambition to make Dubai a world leader in this field. We have developed an integrated governance framework for the delivery sector that ensures effective oversight across Dubai and contributes to continuously raising service standards,” said Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of the Licensing Agency at RTA.

Ahmed Mahboob said that the exterior design of each rest area has been carefully considered to minimise the effects of direct sunlight within the facility and provide adequate thermal insulation without compromising visibility.