Dubai-returned street criminal arrested in Karachi

Karachi police arrested three street criminals including a Dubai-returned, Media Science graduate from city’s Lyari Expressway.

As per details, police arrested three dacoits during a robbery on Lyari Expressway. Among the arrested is a media science graduate who recently returned to Karachi from Dubai.

Talking to ARY News, street criminal Anas said he is a graduate of media science and returned to Karachi from Dubai for Eidul Adha holidays. Anas revealed that he had a confirmed return ticket to Dubai in 15 days.

Anas confessed that he started committing robberies after Eid and has been involved in approximately 80 incidents since then. He also mentioned working as a cashier at a restaurant in Dubai, earning a salary of 1200 dirhams.

Anas admitted to being a drug addict and disclosed that he graduated in media science from Karachi University.

Read more: Another man killed in dacoits firing in Karachi

Earlier today, a man lost his in firing by dacoits in Karachi.

According to details, a tragic incident occurred near Dhobi Ghat, Korangi, where a resident lost his life to gunfire after he did not stop on the call of two dacoits riding bike.

SSP Tauheed Rahman stated that the deceased, Nauman, was traveling on his motorcycle when two motorcycle riders shot at him for not stopping. Nauman, while falling, managed to grab one of the assailants, who is now in police custody and injured. The investigation is ongoing to uncover further details.