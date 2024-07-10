Another man killed in dacoits firing in Karachi

KARACHI: The city continues to grapple with a surge in robberies, as another man lost his in firing by dacoits in Karachi.

According to details, a tragic incident occurred near Dhobi Ghat, Korangi, where a resident lost his life to gunfire after he did not stop on the call of two dacoits riding bike.

SSP Tauheed Rahman stated that the deceased, Nauman, was traveling on his motorcycle when two motorcycle riders shot at him for not stopping. Nauman, while falling, managed to grab one of the assailants, who is now in police custody and injured. The investigation is ongoing to uncover further details.

Read more: Karachi: Two killed, as many injured over robbery resistance

Rescue sources reported that citizens apprehended and severely beat one of the robbers, leaving him critically injured.

In a prior incident in Korangi, a two-year-old girl was fatally shot, and another person succumbed to injuries sustained during a robbery in Banaras.

The Korangi incident took place near Owais Shaheed Park in Sector 4, where two armed robbers attempted to steal a motorcycle from a resident who resisted. During the resistance, the robbers opened fire, and a stray bullet struck two-year-old Hoorain inside her home, resulting in her immediate death.