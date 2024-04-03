Karachi: Two killed, as many injured over robbery resistance

KARACHI: At least two including a fruit seller were killed over robbery resistance in two separate incidents on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

A citizen was killed near Powerhouse Chowrangi in New Karachi as he was chasing robbers who had injured another citizen during a robbery bid.

The family of the injured citizen, identified as Yaseen, said that robbers shot him on the leg as they attempted to snatch his mobile phone while he was sitting outside his house.

Within minutes, a second firing incident happened in the surrounding area which resulted in the killing of another citizen, they added.

Karachi police said that the suspected robbers had shot Yaseen over robbery resistance and fled the scene.

Read more: IG Sindh forms ‘specialized force’ to tackle street crimes in Karachi

The victim, identified as Amir, was among the citizens who tried to catch the robbers and was killed as the dacoits opened fire on those giving chase, police said.

In another incident, robbers killed a fruit seller over robbery resistance near Anda Mor in North Karachi, taking the death toll to 52 over robbery resistance so far this year.

The victim was identified as 70-year-old Shujaat. Police moved the body to the hospital for postmortem.

A third citizen was injured in the firing incident on Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan in North Nazimabad.

It is pertinent to mention that at least 12 citizens have been killed over robbery resistance in Ramadan so far.

Amid the rising crime rate that resulted in the killing of dozens of citizens, Karachi police decided to mobilise the Shaheen Force.

According to details, the District West police dispatched a 150-member team for a refresher course while several teams of the Shaheen Force have been constituted to fight street crimes.

Additionally, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) initiated a strategic crackdown, and formed a specialised force to tackle the criminals in the metropolis.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon convened a high-level meeting where he allocated the responsibility of handling the most critical cases to a team of 67 officers from Karachi’s police force with a total of 60 officers will be deployed from various districts, along with seven elite members from the SIU.