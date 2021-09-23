Dubai announces schedule of events for Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament

Dubai Sports Council has announced the detailed schedule of the 9th Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament, which takes place from October 26 to November 11.

Held under the patronage of the wife of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, the Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament is organised by the Women’s Sports Committee of Dubai Sports Council and participation is open to Emirati and non-Emirati ladies working in the government, semi-government and private sectors.

This year participants can choose from six individual sports – bowling, running, cycling, badminton, CrossFit, and padel, which is making its first appearance in the Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament.

The bowling tournament will take place at the Dubai Bowling Centre on October 26, and the badminton matches will be played at Al Nasr Club from October 27-31. The CrossFit championship will take place on October 29 at Max & Aegle in Nad Al Sheba, and the cycling race will also be held in Nad Al Sheba on November 2. The running competition will be held in Al Warqa Park on November 3, while the padel tournament will take place at Padel Point in Al Quoz on November 8-11.

Those interested in taking part can register through the official website of Dubai Sports Council, www.dubaisc.ae. Registrations will close on October 15, but there are only limited spots available in each event. The organizing committee of the tournament has urged all government, semi-government and private institutions to send in their registrations at the earliest to avoid the disappointment of missing out.

To allow the maximum number of people to participate, the organising committee has limited the participation of an individual to three competitions. Like last year, organisers have only chosen individual sports to ensure physical distance between participants, and all competition will be held in the evenings so as not to conflict with the working hours of the female employees, and they can participate in the competition without the need to be absent from work or exit early.