Dubai Shopping Festival to return with 27th edition in December

The iconic Dubai Shopping Festival is all set to return for its 27th edition from December 15 to January 29, 2022.

Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the latest edition of Dubai’s flagship festival will highlight to the world the vibrancy that has returned to the city, featuring an array of innovative events, lively concerts, incredible drone shows, fireworks displays, global brand collaborations, life-changing mega raffles, promotions and offers across a range of homegrown and global brands.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “Inspired by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, the city has always exceeded expectations when organising festivals and events. With Dubai open to all travellers and visitors from across the globe, we will roll out an extraordinary Dubai Shopping Festival during this landmark year in which the city is hosting EXPO 2020 and celebrating the nation’s Golden Jubilee. As the longest running and most successful shopping festival of its kind, we extend our deepest gratitude to our retailers and partners for their continued support to DSF, as we work even more closely with them this year to ensure that the festival will once again provide one of the best shopping experiences and create many memorable Dubai moments for residents belonging to over 200 nationalities, and global travellers.”

DSF visitors can expect a packed programme of events, including theatrical performances, community markets and exclusive exhibitions, folklore and heritage shows, fun fairs, and many other activities for families and children, in addition to exciting events at the EXPO 2020 site and gastronomy delights awaiting foodies in every corner of the city.

The return of the popular alternative retail concept, Market OTB at Burj Park and the DSF Market at Al Seef will also add to the DSF excitement and further enrich the festival experience. With more events giving visitors a broad spectrum of choices, the upcoming edition of DSF will transform the city into a place abuzz with excitement, full of enthusiasm and adventure, making DSF the best time to shop and enjoy the best of everything in Dubai.

Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by key sponsors RAKBANK MasterCard and Jumbo Electronics and strategic partners which include: Al Futtaim Group (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Dubai International Financial Centre, Emaar, Emirates Airline, Enoc, Etisalat, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta Mall, The Pointe, Nakheel Mall, Dragon Mart 2), Al Seef, Bluewaters, Boxpark, The Outlet Village, La Mer, Citywalk and The Beach.

