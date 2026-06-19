Dubai targets illegal visa services

DUBAI: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has taken decisive action against violations involving the promotion of unauthorised visa and residency services through social media platforms, in a move aimed at safeguarding the public and ensuring that all services are accessed exclusively through official channels.

The crackdown, led by the Investigation and Follow-up Department within the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector, forms part of ongoing efforts to protect community members from misleading practices and raise awareness about the risks associated with dealing with unapproved service providers.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, stressed that protecting customers and strengthening trust in government service systems remain top strategic priorities.

He affirmed that combating unauthorised practices is essential to safeguarding customers’ rights and ensuring that visa and residency services are obtained through approved channels, in line with Dubai’s vision of delivering proactive and reliable digital government services.

Major General Dr. Ali bin Ajif Al Zaabi, Assistant Director General of the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector, said specialised teams continuously monitor activities that may compromise the integrity of official procedures or exploit individuals seeking residency-related services.

He explained that investigation and follow-up teams immediately launched monitoring and verification procedures after receiving information about suspicious online activity.

Subsequent inquiries confirmed that certain entities were promoting unauthorised visa and residency services via digital platforms, potentially exposing individuals to exploitation and misinformation regarding official procedures.

In coordination with relevant authorities and in accordance with applicable legal regulations, GDRFA Dubai took necessary measures against the violators.

The action, officials said, underscores the Directorate’s commitment to protecting customers’ rights and ensuring compliance with laws governing entry and residency services.

Al Zaabi reiterated that GDRFA Dubai remains fully prepared to address any unlawful practices that threaten the integrity of the entry and residency system, adding that public awareness serves as the first line of defence against such violations.

The Directorate urged residents and visitors to obtain visa and residency services only through official and approved channels, and to avoid engaging with unverified advertisements or offers circulating on social media.

It also advised the public to verify service providers before sharing personal information or making any payments.

GDRFA Dubai further called on the community to report any suspicious or illegal activities related to entry and residency services, highlighting that public cooperation is essential to protecting individuals’ rights and maintaining a secure, trusted, and integrated government service ecosystem.