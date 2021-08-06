WATCH: Dubai launches new marketing campaign starring Jessica Alba and Zac Efron

Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) has launched its latest global campaign, featuring superstars Jessica Alba and Zac Efron, as it continues to drive global travel recovery and growth.

Dubai Presents – filmed by Director’s Guild award-winning director Craig Gillespie of recent Cruella movie fame – takes a unique perspective to global destination advertising, using a highly stylised movie trailer approach to create engaging content, backdropped by some of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks and unique hidden locations.

Kicking off with the high adrenaline Spy Action genre, the campaign will see a series of exciting new content launching in sequence to keep audiences guessing and anticipating. Building on the hugely successful campaign film, ‘A Story Takes Flight’ released by Dubai Tourism in 2019 and featuring Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Zoe Saldana; this new campaign will see more than 2,000 assets released in 27 countries across 16 languages via cinema, print, broadcast, out of home, digital and social media channels.

It was one of the first cities globally to reopen its markets and businesses, and continues to stay open.

This was achieved through a prudent and staggered approach to the reopening of sectors while ensuring strict compliance with globally benchmarked health and safety protocols. The gradual implementation of a multi-phase recovery programme saw Dubai opening for domestic tourists in May 2020 and international tourists in July 2020. The UAE also has one of the world’s highest per capita vaccination rates.

“Being able to play multiple characters across the series gave me an opportunity to see the city in ways I wouldn’t have imagined. One moment I was winding my way through the spice souk in Old Dubai, and the next I was on the top floor of the iconic Burj Al Arab performing my own stunt sequence for an action scene. Dubai has so much to offer- from beautiful locations to the amazing food and an energy to match, I loved every part of it,” said Jessica Alba.

Zac Efron said: “I’ve been to Dubai previously but I was never able to truly appreciate the city in this way. Despite the fact that I travel often, it is rare to get to have the time and the opportunity to really explore and enjoy the city’s offerings. The desert was particularly special to me…such a peaceful and calm landscape and unlike anything I had ever seen. The people of Dubai were incredibly warm and hospitable and invited me to enjoy the culture by their side. I love the idea of discovery and exploration and Dubai did not disappoint.”

In line with strict COVID-19 protocols, filming took place over a duration of five days. With a diverse cast and crew of over 180 people representing 27 nationalities – from celebrity talent and director, award-winning production and creative teams to a world-class filming crew, including talent drawn from across the UAE – Dubai Presents evokes the creative spirit of a cosmopolitan city rooted in multiculturalism.

Dubai recently marked a year since it reopened its doors to international travellers. Data from Dubai Tourism shows that the city welcomed 4.1 million overnight visitors in a 12-month period from July 2020 to June 2021.

This figure underscores the leading role that Dubai continues to play in global tourism recovery offering a safe, appealing, and memorable experience for travellers. Dubai’s approach since the start of the global pandemic has been one of preparedness, agility and consistency.