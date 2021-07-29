Dubai’s RTA honours 250 taxi drivers and limo chauffeurs

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) honoured 250 taxi drivers and limousine chauffeurs from a variety of franchise companies who had passed the Dubai Way training course run by Dubai Tourism.

The programme reflects the fruitful cooperation between government departments in Dubai towards offering clients high-class services on a par with the best in the industry worldwide and the standards of Dubai. Honouree taxi drivers and limousine chauffeurs received the Dubai Way badge indicating that they have become champions of the Dubai Way, and they will have this badge fitted to their uniforms during their working hours.

The Director of Drivers Affairs, Public Transport Agency, RTA, Mohammed Ali Al Awadi expressed his deep delight to honour the first cohort of 250 taxi drivers and limousine chauffeurs from various franchise companies, who had passed the Dubai Way training course.

“Dubai Way is an important initiative that bolsters the relationships between RTA and Dubai Tourism and has a key role in supporting and enhancing the performance of taxi drivers and limousine chauffeurs in the Emirate. The taxi sector is one of the core ingredients of leveraging the tourism sector of this vibrant city which welcomes tourists and visitors from all corners of the globe,” said Al Awadi.

“Taxi drivers and limousine inducted in the Dubai Way programme have undergone a training focused on imparting knowledge about the history of the Emirate, cultural landmarks, and public laws that need to be known. They were also familiarised with the calendar of annual national events and festivities along with the standards of customers service and happiness befitting Dubai visitors and tourists. “ he added.

“The training aimed to polish the speaking skills of taxi drivers and limousine chauffeurs dealing with Dubai’s visitors, such as the body language, using the right expressions and etiquette compatible with the high standing of Dubai and the UAE. Dubai Way initiative is critically important for taxi drivers and limousine chauffeurs as they pose as ambassadors of RTA dealing directly with the public. Their attitudes can have a positive impact on visitors, tourists and residents of Dubai,” he added.

Attendees of the event from Dubai Tourism included Jeff Strachan, Director of Business Development, and Issa Bin Hader, Director General of Dubai College of Tourism. It is worth noting that Dubai Way is a programme launched in 2017 by the Dubai College of Tourism, an affiliate of Dubai Tourism, to enhance the performance of the tourism sector by improving the skills of individuals dealing directly with visitors and tourists of Dubai.