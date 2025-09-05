Kate Middleton, Prince William pay tribute to Duchess of Kent

Britain’s Kate Middleton and Prince William paid a heartfelt tribute to the Duchess of Kent, Katharine, who died at the age of 92.

The news about her death was confirmed by Buckingham Palace, which said that the Duchess of Kent breathed her last on Thursday night at her home in Kensington Palace.

“The King and Queen and all Members of the royal family join the Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly the duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people,” it said in a statement.

Born Katharine Worsley, the 92-year-old was the cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth.

She became part of the Royal Family after marrying Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, in 1961.

In the following years, the Duchess of Kent became known for her association with the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Following her death, Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton paid an emotional tribute to the late Royal Family member.

In an Instagram post, the two stated, “Our thoughts today are with The Duke of Kent and his family, particularly George, Helen and Nicholas.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton also noted the Duchess of Kent’s associations with many social causes which have greatly benefitted several people.

“The Duchess worked tirelessly to help others and supported many causes, including through her love of music. She will be a much missed member of the family,” they wrote in the post which was signed with the couple’s initials, “W & C”.