Duchess Sophie backs major cause linked to Lady Louise

EDINBURGH – Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh, Duchess Sophie has taken on a new royal engagement with significant personal importance as the Royal Patron of the national charity, Visualise Scotland, dedicated to providing support for people living with severe disabilities and visual impairments.

The news was unveiled with a portrait of Prince Edward’s wife in a tailored white ensemble with exaggerated sleeves. A Personally Familiar Concern The role is particularly significant for the Duchess, whose daughter, 20-year-old Lady Louise Windsor, was born prematurely with esotropia, the condition in which one or both eyes turn inward, known as inward strabismus.

Sophie opened about her daughter’s condition in an interview conducted in 2015 that interventions were required early on in life to prevent one eye from taking dominance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh (@duchess_sophiehelen)

The treatment and eye surgeries have helped correct Lady Louise’s vision, motivating the Duchess’s passionate support of visual impairment advocacy and other disability organizations internationally, and here at home in the UK.

Helping Scotland’s Diverse Community A charity founded in 1987, Visualise Scotland offers specialised supported living schemes and day services, as well as supported and secure tenancies, across East Lothian and Edinburgh for people with profound learning and physical disabilities, along with accompanying visual impairments.

On the appointment, Pauline Gray CEO of Visualise Scotland said: “We are honoured and proud that The Duchess has agreed to be our Royal Patron, supporting our mission to deliver outstanding services to people with disabilities through housing support, supported living, and a range of day services.”

A Very Busy Quarter for the Edinburgh’s The announcement coincides with what appears to be an unprecedented period of activity within the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s households.

It was recently announced that the 17-year-old son James, Earl of Wessex, achieved his requisite A Level exam results to begin the Royal Agricultural University after his deferred place as he opts to skip a year.

As Patron, The Duchess of Edinburgh is the latest dedicated member of the Royal Family to highlight the work and plight of this critical sector of society.