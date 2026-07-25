Duchess Sophie delivers touching video appeal

Duchess Sophie sends inspiring message to student taking on ‘one of the UK’s toughest endurance routes’ ahead of 1,000-mile fundraising cycle.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has recorded a video message of support for a 17-year-old student who is about to take on arguably ‘one of the UK’s toughest endurance routes’.

In a video uploaded to the Pedalling With Purpose Instagram account, Duchess Sophie sent words of encouragement to Chloe Marriage who will be pedaling from Land’s End to John O’Groats (1,000-miles) over an 18-day duration.

Supporting Vital Youth Charities

The student at Treloar’s-a specialist school in Froyle, Alton that provides education, therapy and care to physically disabled young people-suffers from cerebral palsy. However, as she faces walking challenges every day, Chloe loves being on her specially adapted bike and, along with her family is aiming to raise 50,000 for both charities that mean the world to her, including:

* Treloar’s: To provide care and education to disabled children at the school.

* PALS (Partners of Active Leisure Scheme): Offering organized and Inclusive leisure activities for disabled young adults.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pedalling with Purpose (@pedallingwithpurpose)

The Duchess of Edinburgh is the Royal Patron of Treloar’s, a position she has held since 2019 and champions the students.

In a video message uploaded by her team, she said: “Hello Chloe, I’m sending you my warmest wishes as you and your family prepare to cycle from Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise money for Treloar’s and PALS.

“This is an enormous feat of endurance, and having done my own cycle challenge ten years ago, I am so proud of you.”

“It takes a lot of effort. I’ll be thinking of you as you set off on the 26th of July, and I look forward to you telling me all about it when we meet again. Take care and good luck!”

Her comment refers back to the September 2016 challenge where The Duchess of Edinburgh completed Holyrood Palace, Edinburgh to Buckingham Palace, London (445 miles) to mark The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award’s 60th anniversary.

The Marriage family’s motto for the challenge summarizes the power of taking on extreme feats: ‘Ability is greater than individual disability’.

Guided by her father Tom, supported by brothers Nicko (19) and William (15) along with Alex in a support vehicle with the family dog Koda, Chloe and her family are sure to be a great example for all.