Duchess Sophie issues powerful plea during lisbon visit

LISBON, PORTUGAL — The Duchess of Edinburgh, Duchess Sophie has issued a passionate plea for global action against systemic abuse, labeling violence against women and girls as an ongoing “scourge on the world.”

Speaking to students at the Model NATO conference in Lisbon during an official three-day tour of Portugal alongside her husband, Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie shared harrowing personal insights from her humanitarian work.

The Duchess, a dedicated champion of the UN’s Women, Peace, and Security agenda, admitted she frequently witnesses the devastating, long-term impacts of gender-based hostility in war-torn regions.

“Sexual violence in conflict is really a scourge on the world,” Duchess Sophie stated during her address. “There are many countries in conflict now where the violence is endemic, and also the reality is sexual violence—violence against women and girls—is something that even after conflict, it’s changing societies.”

Honoring the Brave Women on the Frontlines of Peace

Reflecting on her international field experiences, the 61-year-old British royal expressed concern over the persistent danger faced by female peace activists. She grimly noted that she currently “sees no end” to the cycle of post-conflict aggression, deeming its continuation entirely unacceptable.

To illustrate the severity of the crisis, the Duchess recalled a meeting with female peacebuilders from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Despite operating strictly in the name of peace, these women were receiving targeted, explicit rape threats directly on their mobile phones.

“Women peacebuilders have different perspectives and priorities,” Sophie emphasized, commending the immense courage of local women who risk their safety, freedom, and families to broker harmony within their communities.

A Multi-Faceted Royal Tour in Portugal

Beyond her deeply impactful humanitarian advocacy, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh engaged in a variety of diplomatic and technological events showcasing the strong bilateral ties between the UK and Portugal.

Key Events from the Royal Itinerary:

Aerospace & Tech Innovation: On the second day of their visit, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie visited the Portuguese aerospace firm Tekeva, where they tried their hands at assembling and operating a drone.

Deep-Rooted Alliances: The tour officially commemorates the remarkable 640-year alliance between the United Kingdom and Portugal, rooted in the ancient Treaty of Windsor.

Diplomatic Engagements: The royal couple also attended an exclusive garden party hosted by the British Ambassador to Portugal, meeting with local changemakers, community leaders, and British expatriates.

Through a seamless blend of high-tech exploration and profound human rights advocacy, Duchess Sophie’s visit to Portugal continues to solidify her role as one of the British Royal Family’s most impactful international ambassadors.