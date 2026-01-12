Duchess Sophie makes a stylish start to 2026 at first public engagement

Duchess Sophie marked her first public engagement of 2026 with a polished and stirking appearance.

The Duchess of Edinburgh recently visited The Lighthouse in Woking, Surrey, a charity she supports as patron.

Prince Edward’s wife spent the day meeting staff and volunteers at the community centre, which is preparing to relocate ahead of major redevelopment works in the area.

During the visit, the duchess helped volunteers pack up the current space and was shown plans for the charity’s temporary home while renovations are underway.

For the outing, Duchess Sophie opted for a sophisticated yet functional look that quickly caught attention.

She wore knee-high suede boots by Penelope Chilvers in a warm biscuit shade, paired with a belted Bally jacket featuring structured button detailing and a Mandarin collar.

The mother-of-two completed her look with a charcoal roll-neck top, a dark-toned skirt and her frequently worn Isabel Marant Oskan Moon shoulder bag in cognac.

Inside the centre, Sophie took time to speak with volunteers over tea, listening to their experiences and learning more about The Lighthouse’s ambitions for the year ahead.

The charity later took to their Instagram account to share photos from the visit on social media. “Our patron HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh visited The Lighthouse Woking to meet and think volunteers who are packing up our beloved building, ahead of our relocation around the corner,” they wrote in the caption.