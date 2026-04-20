Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has spoken out about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Sudan as she marked the third anniversary of the conflict with a stark warning about its devastating human toll.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, 61, addressed the crisis during a roundtable hosted by Plan International UK in London on April 15. The event brought together Sudanese youth advocates, civil society groups, humanitarian leaders and U.K. government representatives to highlight the worsening situation on the ground.

Referring to the ongoing Sudan war, she said the country is facing “the most horrendous human cost on the planet.”

“I’ve had the privilege of speaking to women impacted by conflicts from all over the world, but the stories from Sudan are the most harrowing I have ever heard,” she said. “No human should ever have to encounter such devastation and violence.”

The Duchess urged the international community not to overlook the crisis, adding that she would continue to use her platform to raise awareness. “We must not forget about Sudan and I will keep raising my voice where and when I can,” she said.

The conflict, which began in April 2023, has led to widespread devastation. Estimates suggest that at least 150,000 people have died, while millions have been displaced. According to humanitarian organizations, around 14 million people have been forced from their homes, creating what has been described as the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.